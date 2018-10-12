Four Arrested In Fayette County For Drugs

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – A late evening traffic stop near Ansted lands four people in jail on drug charges.

At about 10:00 PM Wednesday night, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a green Chevrolet truck on Chestnutburg Road near Ansted. Other deputies responded to aid in the stop. The deputies attempted to obtain consent to search the vehicle from the occupants but were unsuccessful. After a K-9 scan was conducted, a positive indication was provided by the dog.

The search of the vehicle and occupants ultimately yielded methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, heroin, scales and packaging supplies.

All four vehicle occupants were arrested and charged with four felony counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony each.