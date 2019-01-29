Four Arrested After Heroin And Cash Were Found In Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) -Four people have been arrested after heroin, and large amounts of cash were found in Beckley.

On 01-29-2019 the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force made up of law enforcement officers from the RCSO, Beckley PD, and WV State Police and assisted by the RCSO Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 121 Trieste Place, Beckley, WV. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of 28 stamps of heroin, $7000 in cash from drug proceeds and three loaded firearms, one of which was stolen.

Four individuals were arrested and charged with possession of heroin with the intent to deliver, they are: