Four Arrested After Fayette County Drug Bust

EDMOND,WV (WOAY)- Four people are arrested after a narcotics investigation in Edmond.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, tells Newswatch the arrests made comes after an investigation by the Central West Virginia Task Force.

Upon obtaining a search warrant and searching the home investigators found a large amount of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Inside the home were four people including 62-Year-Old John Benger and 36-Year-Old Jonathon Benger.

John is charged with the felony offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and being a Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms.

Jonathon is charged with 7 counts of being a Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms. Additional charges including Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and another count of Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms will be filed.

Two females inside the home 38-Year-Old Jamie D. Neff, and 37-Year-Old Pamela Crickenburger were also arrested on outstanding bench warrants.

All four individuals have been transported to Southern Regional Jail.