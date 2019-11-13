Four accused of lying on licensed electrician applications

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Four people are accused of lying on applications to become licensed electricians in West Virginia.
The men were arrested Tuesday when they showed up to take the four-hour licensing exam in Charleston. Each is charged with felony forgery of a public record. A state fire marshal statement says the names provided by the men at their initial court appearance on Tuesday are still being verified, as is their reported residency in Virginia.
The applications were submitted earlier this year and raised concerns about identity theft and fraudulent credentials. The specifics of what raised those concerns are unclear.
The investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear if the men have lawyers who could comment on their behalf.
