Former WVU Running Back Justin Crawford Arrested With Charges That Include Incest With a Minor

Former star running back for the West Virginia Mountaineers, Justin Crawford, has been arrested with the charges of aggravated child molestation, incest with a minor, sodomy, and enticing a minor for indecent purposes.

All of the charges are felonies in the state of Georgia, where they were filed. Crawford appeared in court Monday and pleaded guilty to having intercourse with a 12-year-old girl.

While at West Virginia, Crawford rushed for 2,237 yards and 11 touchdown’s in two seasons, before going pro and playing with the Atlanta Falcons through the preseason. He was released September 1st.