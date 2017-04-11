    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch State Former WVU employee pleads guilty to embezzlement
    StateTop Stories

    Former WVU employee pleads guilty to embezzlement

    Scott PickeyBy Apr 11, 2017, 11:40 am

    266
    0
    Advertisement

    CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – A former West Virginia University employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $87,000 from the school.

    The U.S. attorney’s office in Clarksburg said in a news release that 55-year-old Loretta J. Reckart of Bruceton Mills pleaded guilty Monday to theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. Prosecutors said she admitted embezzling while she worked at the university from October 2010 to July 2016.

    Reckart faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The release said the sentence imposed will be based on the seriousness of the crime and defendant’s criminal history, if any.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostBluefield Choirs Go To The Movies
    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives