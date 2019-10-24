BREAKING NEWS
Featured
Former WVU coach Holgorsen, ex-wife named in rental lawsuit

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 24, 2019, 15:33 pm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – A landlord has filed a lawsuit alleging former West Virginia University football coach Dana Holgorsen and his ex-wife owe two months of back rent and fees for cleaning and repairs.

The Dominion Post reports Rodney Poland filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Monongalia County Circuit Court.

The lawsuit says the day the lease was signed for the Cheat Lake home, Dana Holgorsen agreed by text message to pay the rent.

It says the home was rented to Candice Holgorsen for $2,500 a month, that back rent is owed for July and August 2019 and nearly $20,000 is owed for cleaning and repairs.

Dana Holgorsen was hired at Houston in January.

A message left for Holgorsen through the Houston athletic communications office wasn’t immediately returned. Candice Holgorsen does not have a listed telephone number and couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Tyler Barker

