Former WVa Supreme Court justice Neely seeking seat again

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 09, 2019, 13:44 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former member of the West Virginia Supreme Court says he’ll seek a seat on the court again next year.

Richard Neely was elected to the court at age 31 in 1972. He served until stepping down in 1995. The 78-year-old Neely is now in private practice in Charleston.

Neely said Wednesday he’s running because the court system is in “an absolute shambles” and its bureaucracy “isn’t getting anything done.”

The former chief justice said Wednesday he’ll seek a 12-year term for the seat currently held by former House of Delegates Speaker Tim Armstead.

Armstead won his seat in last November’s election to complete the term of Menis Ketchum, who resigned last year.

Three Supreme Court seats will be decided in the 2020 election.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

