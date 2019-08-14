Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Former WV teacher to serve time for student sexual assault

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 14, 2019, 15:03 pm

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia teacher is going to prison on accusations she had a decade-long relationship with a former student and eventually had children with him.

Ohio County Judge Michael Olejasz’s office says the Wheeling Park High School teacher, 42-year-old Elizabeth Harbert, entered an Alford plea Tuesday, meaning she acknowledges there’s enough evidence for a conviction, but doesn’t admit guilt. Harbert faces five years in prison and 10 years’ probation.

The Wheeling News Register reports a lawsuit brought by the now-28-year old victim accused Harbert of beginning a relationship with him when he was 13 and she was his teacher.

The student filed the now-dismissed lawsuit in 2018 and criminal charges followed. A suit against the school board is ongoing.

Halbert has alleged the former student actually abused her.

Tyler Barker

