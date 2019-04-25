Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Former Teacher Charged With Sexually Abusing Former Student

Yazmin RodriguezBy Apr 25, 2019, 11:36 am

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia teacher has been charged with sexually abusing a former student.

The Intelligencer reports Ohio County sheriff’s deputies arrested 42-year-old Elizabeth Harbert on Wednesday. According to information provided by the magistrate’s office she posted $10,000 bond and was released.

Earlier this month, a West Virginia man filed a lawsuit alleging that Harbert began grooming him in 2005 when he was 13 and she was a science teacher at Bridge Street Middle School. He alleged the abuse went on for years, and that Harbert gave birth to his children and then threatened to take them away if he left her. The man filed suit in an effort to end their relationship but keep contact with his children.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Harbert has an attorney.

