Former Republican House Of Delegate Announces Run For Governor Against Justice

Martinsburg, WV – Michael Folk, husband, father of five, farmer, airline pilot, and life-long resident of West Virginia, announces his run for the Governor’s Seat in West Virginia.

Folk said, “At a time we are cutting taxes at the national level, in West Virginia, Jim Justice proposed the largest tax increase in West Virginia’s history.” Folk and his colleagues in the House of Delegates were successful in stopping most of the proposed increases. “It is bad economic policy to increase taxes on a shrinking population. We must forward policies that allow our citizens to live, work and raise a family with the expectation of being able to see their grandchildren without driving out of state. The only way West Virginia changes the trend of population loss, is to change the tax and spend paradigm of the executive branch. It is time to get rid of Traitor Jim.”

Jim Justice, a former Democrat, may have a convenient and politically expedient ‘R’ by his name but he is a “tax and spend”governor. It is clear Jim Justice was elected by the Manchin Machine. Many executive branch bureaucrats are carryovers from the time when Joe Manchin was governor. These same people have been in charge when many state assets could not be accounted for. For example, a recent legislative audit found millions of dollars of equipment unaccounted for by a Manchin administration holdover. There are more examples of this type of waste and corruption that will be discussed during this campaign. It is clear the executive branch in West Virginia has a long history of corruption and waste, Folk believes it is time to clean it up.

Michael Folk will be traveling around the state, in the upcomingweeks and months, speaking to citizens and groups about how West Virginia can move in a more positive direction. If you have a group that would like to discuss the future of West Virginia, please contact Mike at 304-279-6797 or mcfolk34@gmail.com. If you would like to sign up for updates, volunteer or donate please visit folk4wv.com.

Folk will be making an in-person official announcement at the Capitol Building in Charleston, WV February 5, 2019 at 1 pm.