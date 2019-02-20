Former Raleigh County Deputy Director Who Was Fired Over Racial Post Plans To Appeal Decision

UPDATE: (2/20/2019 at 2:30 pm) RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A former Raleigh EOC Deputy Director is likely to appeal a decision that caused him to be fired.

The Raleigh County Emergency Operations Services held a meeting on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, to set a special meeting to discuss a likely appeal from Mark Willis, a former deputy director. Willis was fired after he made a racial post saying, “Be thankful Donald Trump is building the wall! Mine would’ve looked more like this!” and it showed mounted heads on a wall in his picture.

The meeting will take place on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 5 pm at the Raleigh County 911 Center in Beaver.

John Zilinski, EOC Director, received an appeal letter from Wilson and has requested a special meeting.

The board meeting will be in private but once a decision is made on what to do, it will be made public that night.

UPDATE: (2/7/19 at 3:40 pm) RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A 911 deputy director who posted a racial post of mounted heads, has been fired.

According to John Zilinski, Raleigh County 911 Director, Mark Wilson, who was the deputy director has been fired from his job. This firing comes after a social media post made by Wilson showing mounted heads on a wall. The post was made after Wilson said, “BE THANKFUL DONAL TRUMP IS BUILDING THE WALL! MINE WOULD LOOK MORE LIKE THIS!”

A release says an interim deputy director will be appointed to ensure all duties are being handled until the time of a permanent replacement.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A 911 director who posted racial post of mounted heads, has been placed on leave.

A release was sent out by 911 Director John Zilinski, after Deputy Director, Mark Wilson, made a racial post.

The statement reads as follows: “Any posts made to any form of Social Media by any employee, relative of an employee, or friend of an employee that works at Raleigh County Emergency Services are not in any way or means the views of the agency.

Raleigh County Emergency Services Authority has a mission to protect the life and property of the residents of our county and its visitors. We are an agency to promote peace and well-being for all people regardless of Race, Religion, Sex, Age, Handicap, Political or Religious beliefs or National Origin.”

