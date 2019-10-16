Former Police Officers Sue WV University

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – A federal lawsuit alleges that Shepherd University in West Virginia fired two campus police officers over their age and complaints about arrest practices, particularly when involving student athletes.
The lawsuit against the Shepherdstown school was filed last week by Donald Buracker and Jay Longerbeam. It accuses Shepherdstown’s mayor of “regularly interceding” in investigations of students, particularly athletes. It also says the school worked with a local magistrate to have students charged with misdemeanors placed on an “extrajudicial disciplinary procedure.”
Attorney Christian Riddell says the practices may not be illegal, but they essentially grant immunity to students, particularly athletes, and punishes officers for enforcing state laws. The lawsuit asks Buracker and Longerbeam be rehired and compensated for lost wages and retirement benefits.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.