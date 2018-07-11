Former Oak Hill Drug Home Up for Auction

OAK HILL,WV (WOAY) – In an ongoing effort to eradicate drugs, drug houses, and drug dealers from the neighborhoods one former drug house went up for auction on July, 11th 2018.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah the previous owners of the home were selling heroin out of it, until neighbors tipped off the local police department.

After an investigation the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force then seized the home.

The bidding for the home began at $60,000 and was lowered to $55,000. After several attempts to get bidders to begin the process the auction ended. Since the home didn’t sell the city plans to continue holding actions until it does, because they have to sell the home in order to pay off fines.

“90% of the proceeds will go to the Central WV Drug Task Force. We have to satisfy liens and mortgages that are on the house, those things have to be satisfied first then the remainder is divided,” Harrah said.

The next auction will be within the next few months. Those with questions are asked to contact Harrah at (304)-574-4230.