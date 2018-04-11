FIRST ON WOAY: Former Mullens Police Officer Arrested After Child Porn Found on Police Computers

MULLENS– After a months long investigation, a former Mullens police officer has been arrested for possession of child erotica.

Joshua Lumbo has resigned from the Mullens Police Department and is now facing charges after child pornography was found on a computer at the police station.

In January, another officer found the pornography on a computer at the station and alerted Chief Toler. In the history of the computer there were several other pornography sites that had been visited and most involved teens and young girls.

Toler immediately installed a tracker on the computer to try and find out who was looking at the sites. The tracker did not find anything over two days. In the mean time, Toler went over time sheets and matched the dates to the times Officer Lumbo was working.

After gathering all his information, Chief Toler met with Mayor McKinney to discuss the incident. Toler and McKinney then spoke to Lumbo who admitted he had been looking at porn on the station computers and that it involved younger girls because that is what he was interested in. Lumbo then resigned from his position.

Toler referred the case to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department who began investigating in February. The computer’s hard drive was sent to the West Virginia State Police Digital Forensics Unit. They found search items on the drive that include “teen, preteen, young teen, almost legal, and jail bait”.

Photographs found on the drive were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children who confirmed one of the images was, in fact, child pornography on Monday.

Lumbo has been charged with felony possession of child erotica and was given a $10,000 bond.

