Former Mountain State University Director of Marketing and PR runs for Beckley Mayor

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Another candidate has been added to the list of contenders for the upcoming city of Beckley mayoral race. Sherry Wade, former Director of Marketing and PR for Mountain State University, submitted her candidate’s certificate of announcement on the closing day for submissions, Friday, January 24, 2020.

When asked about adding her name to the existing roster, Mrs. Wade states, “I believe that Beckley still has strong conservative Christian values and we need a candidate who reflects those values.

Mrs. Wade currently serves as Director of Marketing and Finance for Cornerstone Financial Group and Wade Investment Properties.

She plans to focus on community development. “Our community is decaying from the inside out. If we don’t have strong families, we don’t have a strong community. We need to develop programs to strengthen Christ-centered families and morality in our city.”

Those in attendance to support the campaign of Sherry Wade (center), were Pastor Jason and Michelle Lowe, Hunter Wade, and Diana Wood.