Former Mount Hope Police Chief Charged With Sexual Abuse

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A former Mount Hope Police Chief and former Beckley Fire Lieutenant has been indicted on sexual abuse charges.

According to court documents, Thomas Ray Peal was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, for sexual intercourse with a teenager. The alleged incident occurred between November 17th, 2017 and November 26th, 2017, in Summers County.

He is charged with sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and incest.

