Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Former Monroe County Fire Chief Indicted After Embezzling Money
CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Former Monroe County Fire Chief Indicted After Embezzling Money

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 14, 2019, 15:48 pm

27
0

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A former fire chief has been indicted on embezzlement and fraud charges.

Larry Dunbar, 60, of Lewisburg was indicted after around 60,000 dollars was embezzled from the Union Fire Department.  He is facing charges of embezzlement, forgery, uttering and forged instrument. He was arraigned in court this morning and was released on a 10,000 dollar bond.

Dunbar is also facing charges after submitting false receipts to the school board when he was a transportation director.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.

Previous PostWATCH: Mount Hope's Kiss the Pig contest ends on Valentine's Day
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X