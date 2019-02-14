Former Monroe County Fire Chief Indicted After Embezzling Money

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A former fire chief has been indicted on embezzlement and fraud charges.

Larry Dunbar, 60, of Lewisburg was indicted after around 60,000 dollars was embezzled from the Union Fire Department. He is facing charges of embezzlement, forgery, uttering and forged instrument. He was arraigned in court this morning and was released on a 10,000 dollar bond.

Dunbar is also facing charges after submitting false receipts to the school board when he was a transportation director.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.