Former Mercer County Special Ed Teacher Trial Date For Child Abuse Is Announced

UPDATE: April 18, 2019: A former Special Ed Teacher who is facing child abuse charges will soon be going to trial.

Marlene Robinson’s trial date is scheduled for June 4th in Mercer County. Robinson was indicted on three counts of felony charges for child abuse that result in injury. The first incident happened on May 18th, of this year, Robinson was arrested by state police in August and posted bond. A second incident alleges that on September 12th, also of this year, a mother contacted Police with a complaint that her child had been abused. The incident was investigated, and the police tell us there is video surveillance footage that shows the teacher dragging a 5-year-old boy for several minutes. And then there is a third report that on October first the same child was abused again, allegedly at the hands of Robinson.

UPDATE: December 4, 2018: A Special Ed Teacher who pleaded not guilty to child abuse charges has waived her right to a speedy trial.

According to George Sitler, Prosecuting Attorney in Mercer County, Marlene Robinson’s lawyer asked for more time due to the amount of video footage.

Her next court date has been scheduled for March 12, 2019.

UPDATE: October 22, 2018:

MERCER COUNTY, WV – Former Special Education teacher, Marlene Robinson pleaded not guilty this morning to child abuse charges in circuit court.

Robinson was indicted on three counts of felony charges for child abuse that resulted in injury. The first incident happened on May 18th, of this year, Robinson was arrested by state police in August and posted bond. A second incident alleges that on September 12th, also of this year, a mother contacted Police with a complaint that her child had been abused. The incident was investigated, and the police tell us there is video surveillance footage that shows the teacher dragging a 5-year-old boy for several minutes. And then there is a third report that on October first the same child was abused again, allegedly at the hands of Robinson.

Robinson will be back in court and has to appear in front of Judge Willis for a pre-trial hearing on November 7th. Robinson’s trial date is scheduled for December third

UPDATE: October 11, 2018:

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A Special Ed Mercer County teacher accused of child abuse resulting in injury, pleads not guilty.

Marlene “Molly” Robinson, 58, was indicted this month on three counts of child abuse charges resulting in injury by a grand jury. Robinson has her first court appearance in front of Judge Mark Willis, where she pleaded not guilty.

The three counts are felony charges.

Her pre-trial date is set for Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at 9:30 am in Judge Willis’s courtroom.

Her trial date is set for Monday, December 3, 2018, at 9:30 am in Judge Willis’s courtroom.

UPDATE: BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – WOAY Newswatch can confirm that Marlene “Molly” Robinson has been fired.

Sources tell NewsWatch that the Mercer County Board Of Education held a meeting Thursday afternoon and voted to terminate Robinson after child abuse allegations.

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A Bluefield Teacher who once murdered a juvenile when she was 12-years-old, is now facing three counts of child abuse charges resulting in injury.

According to Detective Steve Sommers, with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Marlene “Molly” Robinson, 58, is accused of unlawful physical contact against at least two small kids. Robinson is facing three charges of child abuse resulting in injuries.

The first incident happened on May 18th, 2018, State Police arrested Robinson in August and posted bond. Robinson was able to return to Bluewell Elementary for the start of the school year for 2018, as a special ed teacher. The Board of Education voted 5-0 to suspend Robinson in June of 2018 for three days because of the incident.

A second incident occurred on September 12, 2018, when a mother contacted Police about her child being abused. After investigating the incident, video surveillance showed the teacher dragging a 5-year-old boy for several minutes with his stomach on the ground. She then dropped his bookbag on him and left. Another incident occurred on October 1, 2018, involving the same child.

Robinson did not show up for work today, and it is unclear if she is still employed with Mercer County Schools.

In October of 1972, Mary Robinson, then Marlene Sexton, 12-years-old was charged with murder for stabbing a schoolmate. In 1973, she pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and placed on a three-year probation.