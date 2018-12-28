FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Former Mercer County Deputy Passes Away
By Tyler BarkerDec 28, 2018, 14:17 pm
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A former Mercer County Deputy passes away after battling cancer.
Darrell Bailey passed away for Friday, December 28, 2018. Bailey served for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department for over 30 years.
Funeral arrangments are pending.
