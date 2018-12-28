BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Former Mercer County Deputy Passes Away
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Former Mercer County Deputy Passes Away

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 28, 2018, 14:17 pm

44
0

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A former Mercer County Deputy passes away after battling cancer.

Darrell Bailey passed away for Friday, December 28, 2018. Bailey served for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department for over 30 years.

Funeral arrangments are pending.

Previous PostParkways Authority extends E-Z Pass discount deadline
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X