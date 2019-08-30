Former Members of The Supremes Arrive for Oak Leaf Festival

OAK HILL, W.Va (WOAY) – Scherrie Payne and Susaye Greene, formerly of The Supremes, along with Joyce Vincent who now performs alongside them, arrived in Oak Hill on Friday. The three will be performing at this year’s Oak Leaf Festival on Saturday night.

The Supremes are one of the most successful and influential music groups of all time. Payne joined the group in 1973 followed by Greene in 1976 who is considered the last Supreme.

“With them, Mary and Scherrie, it made me step up to the plate, so to speak, and we had a wonderful time. We really did,” Greene said.

After the group disbanded a few years later, the good times didn’t stop there as Payne and Greene formed a duo and brought on Joyce Vincent, formerly of Tony Orlando and Dawn.

“You know, I mean, I grew up with this music from a kid,” Vincent said. “Motown, hearing this music. And to just be able to sing with these ladies is just so awesome.”

And the trio says it’s their friendship with each other and their passion for music that keeps them coming back to the stage.

“It’s the love of what you’re doing, even if you’re not feeling that well when you get on that stage, the audience just brings you to life. You sing for them,” Scherrie Payne said.

“And they know all the words, and they know all the melodies and they’ve lived these songs,” Greene added. “It’s part of people’s lives. To me, that’s the most special thing about it.”

On Saturday night, people in Oak Hill will get to have that experience as the three will take to the Lively Amphitheater Stage for an evening of nostalgia. The free show will start at 8 p.m.