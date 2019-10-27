BREAKING NEWS
Former Marshall, MLB pitcher gives $1M for college ballpark

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 27, 2019

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former Marshall University and major league pitcher has donated $1 million to help build the school’s new baseball stadium.

News outlets report Rick Reed’s contribution will go toward a ballpark scheduled to open in March 2021 in Huntington.

Reed says Marshall has been in need of a new stadium for a long time and that he was happy to make the donation.

The contribution was announced Saturday at a groundbreaking ceremony at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.

Reed is a Huntington native who pitched for Marshall in the mid-1980s and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1986.

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

