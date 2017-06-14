Former Greenbrier Classic Champions Returning in 2017

Advertisement



WOAY – The Greenbrier announced Tuesday that all former champions of the Greenbrier Classic will be back in 2017.

Stuart Appleby, Scott Stallings, Ted Potter Jr., Jonas Blixt, Angel Cabrera, and Danny Lee are returning to Southern West Virginia to win a second title on the Old White TPC. Appleby won the first tournament in 2010 with a final-round 59.

Blixt is one of several golfers in the 2017 field who has already won on the PGA Tour this season; he won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Cameron Smith.

Cabrera is the only previous Greenbrier Classic winner to also hold major championships. He won the 2007 U.S. Open and 2009 Masters. Lee, the defending champion, won a four-man playoff in 2015, and posted multiple strong finishes on the Tour that season.

The first round of this year’s Greenbrier Classic is July 6th.

