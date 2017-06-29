Former Deputy Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Sheriff

Advertisement



BECKLEY– A former sheriff’s deputy has filed a discrimination lawsuit against law enforcement authorities in West Virginia.

The Register-Herald reports a jury acquitted 27-year-old Marquel Ali of possession of marijuana and cocaine with intent to deliver and conspiracy charges last month. Ali filed the federal civil rights lawsuit against the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department and multiple agencies and officials, for wrongful arrest and harassment.

Ali says he was unfairly treated as a black employee. The lawsuit states that he received disciplinary action for the same types of activities for which white officers were never reprimanded. The suit states that Ali was told he didn’t “fit in” when he was fired.

The lawsuit also calls the authenticity of evidence from Ali’s trial into question and alleges that officers coordinated statements and testimony.

