Former Commissioner appointed to become new Mayor of Welch
By Tyler BarkerAug 20, 2019, 10:20 am
WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The City of Welch has appointed a new Mayor, after their former Mayor, Reba Honaker passed away.
Harold McBride, a former McDowell County Commissioner was appointed by the council to become the new Mayor of Welch.
McBride will officially be sworn in on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
