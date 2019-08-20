Former Commissioner appointed to become new Mayor of Welch

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The City of Welch has appointed a new Mayor, after their former Mayor, Reba Honaker passed away.

Harold McBride, a former McDowell County Commissioner was appointed by the council to become the new Mayor of Welch.

McBride will officially be sworn in on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

