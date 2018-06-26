Former Alderson Prison Captain Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Inmates

ALDERSON– A former Federal Bureau of Prisons official pled guilty to unlawfully engaging in sexual activity with female inmates at the Federal Prison Camp at Alderson.

Jarred Grimes, 39, of Inverness, Florida, pled guilty to four counts of sexual abuse of a ward and two counts of abusive sexual contact involving a ward. Grimes admitted to having sexual intercourse with four inmates and other sexual activity with two other inmates between about November 2016 and December 2017. Grimes was a captain when the crimes occurred, and was in charge of all correctional and security functions at the prison. Under federal law, the inmates were not capable of giving consent to engage in any sexual activity with Grimes. Grimes resigned from the Bureau of Prisons in December 2017. Under the terms of his plea agreement, he faces up to ten years in prison when he is sentenced on October 17, 2018.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ALDERSON– A former corrections officer at Alderson Federal Prison is facing several charges after allegedly sexually abusing six different inmates.

Captain Jerrod Grimes has been charged with 13 charges relating to sexual abuse of female inmates he supervised during his time at the prison. These include sexual abuse of an inmate and sexual contact with an inmate.

The criminal proceedings began on March 29th when the criminal complaint was filed in federal court. A special investigative agent with the Bureau of Prisons investigated the claims. His criminal complaint states that after the investigation began, Grimes resigned.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation found that the first incident of sexual abuse occurred in November 2016. Grimes had sex with an inmate that is referred to in the criminal complaint as “G”.

The complaint says Grimes had also had sex with another inmate referred to as “L” in April 2017. In March 2018 Grimes called that inmate on the phone (while she was at a halfway house), called her “babe”, told her he missed her, and said he was going to try and visit her during the week of April 2.

The investigation found that Grimes had had sex with at least three other inmates during their time at Alderson. Other inmates also stated that Grimes has engaged in some other form of sexual activity with them. The incidents continued to happen through the end of November 2017.

Grimes was arrested at his home in Florida on April 2, 2018. He appeared in federal court in Beckley on May 9 for arraignment. He remains in jail until his trial which is set for June 25.