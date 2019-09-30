BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Consumer Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
ConsumerNational NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 29, 2019, 22:57 pm

22
0

NEW YORK (AP) — Lowprice fashion chain Forever 21, a onetime hot destination for teen shoppers that fell victim to its own rapid expansion and changing consumer tastes, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The privately held company based in Los Angeles said Sunday it will close up to 178 stores. The company once had more than 800 stores in 57 countries.

The company said it would focus on maximizing the value of its U.S. stores and shutter certain international locations.

The decisions as to which domestic stores will be closing are ongoing, pending the outcome of continued conversations with landlords, it said in the statement. We do, however, expect a significant number of these stores will remain open and operate as usual, and we do not expect to exit any major markets in the U.S.

Forever 21 joins Barneys New York and Diesel USA in a growing list of retailers seeking bankruptcy protection as they battle online competitors. Others like Payless ShoeSource and Charlotte Russe have shut down completely.

The numbers bear out the crisis facing traditional retailers. So far this year, publicly traded U.S. retailers have announced they will close 8,558 stores and open 3,446, according to the global research firm Coresight Research. That compares with 5,844 closures and 3,258 openings in all of 2018.

Coresight estimates the store closures could number 12,000 by the end of 2019.

Forever 21 was founded in 1984 and, along with other socalled fast fashion chains like H&M and Zara, rode a wave of popularity among young customers that took off in the mid1990s.

Their popularity grew during the Great Recession, when shoppers sought fashion bargains.

But over the last year or so, fast fashion has fallen out of style. Young customers are losing interest in throwaway clothes and are more interested in buying ecofriendly products. Theyre also gravitating toward rental and online secondhand sites like Thredup, where they see clothes worn again instead of ending up in a landfill.

These trends are happening while discounters like Target have spruced up their fashion assortments, stealing away customers.

Forever 21 has also been more vulnerable than some other chains because of its large footprints in major malls, which are attracting fewer shoppers.

Previous PostGino's Top Plays of the Week - September 29
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

WOAY NewsWatch

X