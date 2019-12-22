Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Forest Service halts logging project in Monongahela Forest

Tyler Barker Dec 21, 2019, 19:59 pm

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has halted a logging project in West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest to protect an endangered fish.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Friends of Blackwater submitted objections in July to the project to protect the endangered candy darter.

The Center for Biological Diversity said in a news release the project would likely have caused significant erosion and sent sediment into rivers and streams, threatening the rare fish.

The candy darter was listed as endangered in November 2018.

Tyler Barker

