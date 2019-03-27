Forensic Investigation Camp at WVU Tech ready for a crime-solving 2019 season

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This June, middle and high school students with an interest in mysteries and a knack for solving puzzles will have a chance to engage in a hands-on, immersive experience in the field of forensic investigation.

WVU Tech’s popular Forensic Investigation Summer Camp is now accepting applicants for the 2019 season, which will run from Monday, June 10 through Thursday, June 13.

Students will work in a classroom setting, in forensic lab spaces and in the University’s two-story Crime Scene House, where they’ll put their newfound skills to the test investigating mock crime scenes and analyzing evidence.

WVU Tech forensic investigation assistant professor Roger Jefferys organizes the camp. He said it’s a great chance for students to explore a growing field.

“The camp gives students the opportunity to experience forensics first-hand through conceptual information that they will then apply to real-world practical exercises. It can help students decide if they want to pursue forensics as a career or even get them interested in a specialization within the field,” he said.

“Students will leave with a well-rounded education. They will learn how to analyze specific types of evidence, but even more importantly, understand fundamentally how techniques work and what the results tell us. The combination of lecture and hands-on really gives students a great experience,” he added.

Attendees will also learn from professionals in subjects ranging from crime scene reconstruction and fingerprinting to courtroom testimony and digital evidence.

Jefferys said experts from the Beckley Police Department and the FBI will teach courses during the camp.

“We have seven experts this year who will be teaching the sessions and they all have different experiences and knowledge that they can share with students. We’ve also incorporated more specialized sessions related to technology in this year’s camp with the forensic biometrics, investigative intelligence and digital evidence sessions, which I believe students will find really fascinating,” he said.

The day camp runs from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. daily and costs $300 per student. Daily lunch and a camp t-shirt are provided.

Jefferys said spots are filling up quickly, so parents or guardians should sign their students up as soon as possible through the camp’s online registration form at camps.wvutech.edu.