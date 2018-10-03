Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Consumer Ford Motor Co. celebrates 100th anniversary of Rouge plant
ConsumerNational NewsNewsWatch

Ford Motor Co. celebrates 100th anniversary of Rouge plant

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 03, 2018, 04:30 am

31
0

(ABC NEWS)- For 65 years, Willie Fulton Jr. has worked at the Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn, Michigan.

“My first day was July 15, 1953,” he said.

The 86-year-old’s story was part of the festivities last week as the company’s Rouge factory celebrated turning 100 years old.

“Every day I get up at 4 o’clock, fix my breakfast — oatmeal, toast, coffee — my vitamin B12s,” Fulton said in a Ford video. “I leave home at like 5:15 or 5:20. I be to work like 20 minutes to 6.”

 

The Rouge plant started in 1918 in Dearborn. It survived the Great Depression, the wars and has released 28 different vehicle models, including the Model A and B, the Thunderbird and the Mustang.

 

These days, one of its most popular models is the F-150. One of the trucks rolls off the line every 53 seconds, the company said.
Fulton said he’s the plant’s longest-working employee among 7,500 workers.

“I’m very proud to work at Ford Motor Co. … I like [that] it’s a family organization,” he said in a video released by Ford. “It’s knit together. Your coworkers are part of your friends and family. That’s why I’m still here.”

 

Fulton said he’d seen a lot of change at the plant “from manual to automation and right now, from automation to technology.”

In fact, during the celebration Thursday, the company announced that the Rouge factory would soon begin making electrified F-150 models.

 

“The Rouge helped build America’s middle class with the $5-a-day wage, provided jobs for disabled workers and profit sharing,” the company said in a statement last week. “Ford and UAW (the United Automobile Workers) are investing $35 million to expand a nearby facility to further train its workforce; Ford has opened a new $45 million Advanced Manufacturing Center to accelerate manufacturing innovation.”

Fulton said he was part of the history of the plant and the company.

“Ford Motor Co,” he said, “that’s my life.”

Previous PostSearch crews find body of missing woman in Smoky Mountains National Park after 7th day
Daniella Hankey

Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor. Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members. As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

X