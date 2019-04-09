Forbes Magazine Calls Out Gov. Jim Justice For Paying Bills Late

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Forbes Magazine is calling out Gov. Jim Justice for paying his bills late.

A story posted on Forbes website: “The Deadbeat Billionaire: The Inside Story Of How West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Ducks Taxes And Slow-Pays His Bills,” is calling out the Gov for not paying bills on time and avoiding taxes.

The article states that Jim Justice is worth an estimated 1.5 billion dollars. The article goes on to say that since 2016 courts have ordered Justice and his companies to pay more than 10 million dollars to more than a dozen suppliers, workers, and government entities.

Last August the governor called a press conference in which he appeared with the West Virginia secretary of revenue to declare that his companies had taken care of their state tax obligations. They did not reveal how much was paid, but state records for his biggest companies show a release of liens last summer tied to more than $8 million of unpaid taxes. Justice said that his taxes are settled in West Virginia once and for all. As for his obligations outstanding in other states: “It may take a little while.”

You can read the full article by clicking this link: The Deadbeat Billionaire: The Inside Story Of How West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Ducks Taxes And Slow-Pays His Bills