Football Player with Autism Scores Touchdown

Rupert, WV (WOAY) – Gabe Dillion who is a football player with the Western Greenbrier Little League varsity football team scored a 50-yard touchdown run.

Gabe is a special young football player who also helps with the team as the team manager. His teammates approached their coach with the idea for Gabe’s touchdown run. “Pops” the coach of the Cavaliers got in touch with New River Little League and the players ran hand in hand with Gabe until he reached the end zone where he celebrated with his teammates.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the entire stadium”

Listen to “Pops” and Michelle Armstrong relive the moment of watching Gabe score the memorable touchdown.