Foodie Friday: Zernie’s
By Kassie SimmonsMay 17, 2019, 17:04 pm
7
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WOAY) – It seems like nowadays there is a holiday for everything. For National Pizza Party Day, Newswatch reporter Kassie Simmons visited Zernie’s to find out what makes the perfect pizza.
“The crust is really, in my opinion, the secret,” said co-owner Don Williams. “[Also,] a high quality cheese. I think you can tell if you go out and the cheese is a is a lower quality item.”
Watch the video for the full story.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.