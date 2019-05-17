Foodie Friday: Zernie’s

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WOAY) – It seems like nowadays there is a holiday for everything. For National Pizza Party Day, Newswatch reporter Kassie Simmons visited Zernie’s to find out what makes the perfect pizza.

“The crust is really, in my opinion, the secret,” said co-owner Don Williams. “[Also,] a high quality cheese. I think you can tell if you go out and the cheese is a is a lower quality item.”

Watch the video for the full story. If you know of a restaurant we should check out, send us a message on Facebook or on our website.