Home NewsWatch Foliage continues to provide color show in West Virginia
NewsWatchState
Foliage continues to provide color show in West Virginia
By Daniella HankeyOct 04, 2018, 10:42 am
0
CHARLESTON, WV(AP) — Fall foliage is continuing to produce vibrant colors in West Virginia.
The state Tourism Office and Division of Forestry say trees in most areas are starting to turn.
It says trees in Canaan Valley are nearing peak color and trees at higher elevations in Greenbrier County are starting to show early color.
The agencies say the next two weekends will provide prime viewing in Blackwater Falls and Dolly Sods Wilderness Area.
In southeastern counties, higher elevations are showing some color with maples, birches, gums and poplars turning. Oaks remain solid green.
Lower elevations are just on the brink of turning.
The region should provide good fall foliage views during the next three weeks.
Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor.
Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career.
During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members.
As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.
-