Flying Eagles Benefiting From Summer Practice Session

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The final week of June also marks the final days of the three-week summer practice session for high school sports in West Virginia.
Woodrow Wilson football is one of many teams taking advantage of the summer practice period, putting in good habits that they believe will help them improve in 2019. The Flying Eagles have about 50 players taking part in these sessions, a healthy mix of returning starters and newcomers to the program.
While there will be about a month-long gap following the end of this week and the official start of preseason, both coaches and players say it won’t be an obstacle because of the conditioning they’ve worked over the last three weeks, along with learning plays and building a strong team bond.
Woodrow Wilson opens the 2019 season August 30 against Riverside. WOAY’s preseason football previews will begin in early August.