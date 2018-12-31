Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Flu cases on rise in West Virginia

By Dec 31, 2018, 12:24 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia health officials say flu cases are on the rise.

Lauren Spadafora is the flu coordinator for the state Department of Health and Human Resources. She told the Charleston Gazette-Mail last week that there has been a steady increase in positive flu tests across the state. She says there were 15-20 positive tests per week in late November. In late December, the numbers are about 120 per week.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department spokesman John Law says flu cases there have been “sporadic” so far.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that flu activity is up across the country.

Spadafora said it’s not clear whether West Virginia has reached the peak of its flu season, and she says it’s not too late to get immunized.

Tyler Barker

