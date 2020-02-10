Florists shares details on preparing for Valentines Day

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and the most popular gift on Valentine’s Day is flowers. In order to complete all orders by the end of the week, Bessie Floral Designs, Flower Designers are working around the clock.

“I just strip at 6 am a thousand roses. I have two more thousand to go. We’re all prepping by processing our flowers and getting them all ready. Our designers are starting to work on the vase arrangments so they would be ready in a timely fashion. We’ve got to get everything done because everyone wants their flowers at 1 o’clock on Friday,” said owner Barbara Halstenberg.

Over 3,000 roses were ordered and almost 500 arrangements will be made by Valentine’s Day.

“We start our arrangements at $35. Our roses this year are $75, half a dozen are $45 and then you know there’s prices all in-between. Whatever you feel comfortable with spending we are going to try to make that loved one on the other end feel special,” said Halstenberg.

Halstenberg says now is the best time to place your order to sure you get the premium flowers.