Florists, deliverers rush to meet hundreds of Valentine’s orders

By
Kassie Simmons
-

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On one of their busiest days of the year, florists and deliverers rushed to get out hundreds of orders for Valentine’s Day.

Bessie’s in Oak Hill was buzzing with life, as the entire staff came in at 7 a.m. to get started on the 200 pre-orders they already had to fill. Once the bouquets were put together, the rest was up to deliverers like Sierra Halstenberg, the owner’s granddaughter.

“I helped her when I was younger, too, so [I’ve been doing it for] probably about 15 years,” Halstenberg shared.

When it come to making deliveries, Halstenberg says it’s the customers’ reactions that makes the hours of work worth it.

“It’s nice being that spark of light in someone’s eyes. They could be having a really bad day and then by just bringing them flowers. it lightens up their day.”

By 11 a.m., Bessie’s already had an additional 90 orders to fill on top of their 200 pre-orders. Deliverers went out to Fayetteville, Oak Hill, Beckley and other localities to make the deliveries to homes and businesses. They usually work until at least 5 p.m. to make sure every delivery ends up where it’s meant to go and the customer is left with a smile on their face.

