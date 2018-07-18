Florida Man Arrested For Traveling To Wyoming County To Solicit A Minor For Sex

OCEANA, WV (WOAY) – A Florida man is in jail after he tried to solicit a minor for sex in Wyoming County.

According to court documents, Joseph Norman Brown III, 24, of Florida had been chatting with a teenager through social media. The officer observed the text messages from the accused to the victim and stated he and the victim were in a relationship. Brown drove from Florida to Wyoming County on Saturday, July 15, 2018, to meet the victim.

The victim stated they had talked to each other for more than a month after they met on a dating app. Brown was fully aware of the victim’s age.

Brown is charged with solicitation of a minor via computer and traveling and is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.