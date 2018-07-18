Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Florida Man Arrested For Traveling To Wyoming County To Solicit A Minor For Sex
CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Florida Man Arrested For Traveling To Wyoming County To Solicit A Minor For Sex

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 18, 2018, 15:59 pm

9
0

OCEANA, WV (WOAY) – A Florida man is in jail after he tried to solicit a minor for sex in Wyoming County.

According to court documents, Joseph Norman Brown III, 24, of Florida had been chatting with a teenager through social media.  The officer observed the text messages from the accused to the victim and stated he and the victim were in a relationship.  Brown drove from Florida to Wyoming County on Saturday, July 15, 2018, to meet the victim.

The victim stated they had talked to each other for more than a month after they met on a dating app. Brown was fully aware of the victim’s age.

Brown is charged with solicitation of a minor via computer and traveling and is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.

Previous PostOak Hill Man Arrested For Burglarizing An Oak Hill Home
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives