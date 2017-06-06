After flood, West Virginia church rebuilds

Advertisement



CLENDENIN, W.Va. (AP) – A church in West Virginia is getting closer to moving back into its sanctuary after floodwaters almost destroyed its buildings nearly a year ago.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail the Clendenin Advent Christian Church has been rebuilding with the help of donations and volunteers after its main building and fellowship hall were damaged in the June 2016 flood. Pastor Mike Todorovich and nine other people sought shelter on the church’s balcony when flood waters came into the sanctuary.

Todorovich says they’ll move into the sanctuary when the pews are delivered within the next 60-70 days. He anticipates starting work on the church’s basement this fall.

Todorovich estimates work on the buildings has cost more than $100,000, and says the congregation has not accepted money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

