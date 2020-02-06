Flood warnings extended until late tonight for Southern West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The National Weather Service has extended flood warnings for most of our area until later tonight.

The flood warning has been extended for Raleigh, McDowell, and Wyoming Counties until 7 pm.

An areal flood warning for Tazewell County until 7:30 pm.

An areal flood warning for Mercer and Summers is in effect until 8:30 pm.

An areal flood warning for Greenbrier and Monroe until 10 pm.

Emergency Management, Trained Spotters and Observers have reported flooding of several roads along small streams and creeks across the warned area.

At 10:30AM…The Stage reading near Bradshaw on the Dry Fork of the Tug Fork River was 10.88 feet and rising. The estimated flood stage is 10 feet. Stages between 10 and 15 feet, homes along the river downstream of the gage will start to flood.

At 10:30AM, The stage on the Cranes Nest River near Clintwood was 13.24 feet and rising. The estimated flood stage is 13 feet. At stages near 13 feet, Route 649, upstream of gage 200 feet from railroad bridge, floods. Also, several camps along river start to flood.

At 10:30AM, The stage at Panther on Panther Creek was 9.30 feet and rising. The estimated flood stage is 10 feet. At stages near 10 feet, sections on Panther Creek State Forest Road (Route 3/02) starts to flood. Some locations that will experience flooding include… Welch, Clintwood, Grundy, Pineville, Haysi, Davenport, Breaks Interstate, John Flannagan Lake, Mullens, Sophia, Gary, War, Northfork, Hanover, Gilbert Creek, Panther, Bradshaw, Big Rock, Twin Falls State Park, Trammel, Coal City and Beaver. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away.

River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.

Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX.