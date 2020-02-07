Flood warning issued for parts of Fayette County due to New River expected to go above flood stage

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A flood warning has been issued for south central Fayette county until 3 pm Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for South Central Fayette County for the New River at Thurmond, due to the rising river. A gauge reports that the New River at Thurmond will go over the 19 foot estimated flood stage later this morning.

At stages near 19 feet, flooding of low areas starts along the river and up Dunloup Creek and Arbuckle Creek. Portions of County Routes 2, 25, and 17 starts to flood. Also, the boat ramp, boathouse, and group campgrounds at Dunglen and the Stone cliff floods.

Locations that may experience flooding include, Fayetteville, Oak Hill, Mount Hope, Piney View, and Thurmond.

This includes the following streams and drainages for Dunloup Creek, Mill Creek, Barren Branch, Dowdy Creek, Coal Run, House Branch, Ephraim Creek, New River, Glade Creek, Meadow Fork, Keeney Creek, White Oak Creek, Wolf Creek, Slater Creek, and Laurel Creek.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in high water. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by

calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may

also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston

West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using

the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX.