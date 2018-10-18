Flames Break Out In Oak Hill Home, One Person Catches On Fire

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – One person is in critical condition after catching on fire after a fire broke out in an apartment.

According to officials, a garage apartment located on St. Clair Ave. in Oak Hill caught on fire at around 4:55 pm. When fire officials arrived the structure had heavy smoke and flames shooting out.

The person was flown to a Hospital in critical condition. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Oak Hill Fire and Fayette County Arson team is investigating the incident.

Mount Hope Fire, Fayetteville Fire, Oak Hill Fire Department, along with Jan-Care responded to the scene.