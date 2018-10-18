Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Flames Break Out In Oak Hill Home, One Person Catches On Fire
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Flames Break Out In Oak Hill Home, One Person Catches On Fire

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 18, 2018, 17:53 pm

30
0

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – One person is in critical condition after catching on fire after a fire broke out in an apartment.

According to officials, a garage apartment located on St. Clair Ave. in Oak Hill caught on fire at around 4:55 pm.  When fire officials arrived the structure had heavy smoke and flames shooting out.

The person was flown to a Hospital in critical condition.  The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Oak Hill Fire and Fayette County Arson team is investigating the incident.

Mount Hope Fire, Fayetteville Fire, Oak Hill Fire Department, along with Jan-Care responded to the scene.

Previous PostWATCH: Fright Night at The Resort at Glade Springs is scarier than you think
Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

X