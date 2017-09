Advertisement



An age-old flame was reignited in Fayetteville at noon on Monday, burning in memory of the men and women who have served America.

The “Fame of Freedom” was first lit and dedicated at the court street memorial building in 1969, but fell into disrepair more than 10 years ago.

Thanks to the passion of four local residents and the Fayette County community, the fire is burning again.

Related

Comments

comments