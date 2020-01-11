OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – With few animal clinics in the area, it can be hard getting your pets the proper shots they need. Fix’em Clinic held its annual mobile vaccine clinic at Tractor Supply in Oak Hill on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

The mobile clinic service is designed to give pet owners convenient access to low-cost vaccines and products to keep their dogs and cats healthy. All Vaccines were just $15.

“The benefit to unitize a clinic for discounted vaccinations and services and certainly coming to a central place like Tractor Supply here in Oak Hill allows a number of folks in the community to come at once to take care of their pets,” said Board President Kathy Gerencer.

Gerencer says over a hundred animals were vaccinated last year and they hope to meet or exceed that goal this year.