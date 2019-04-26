Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Five Woodrow Wilson Seniors Sign Letters of Intent

Matt DigbyBy Apr 26, 2019, 01:17 am

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Five Woodrow Wilson seniors signed letters of intent Thursday to continue their careers as student-athletes in college.

The five signees – representing basketball, cross country, track & field, and volleyball – have made significant impacts in the high school landscape during their time at Woodrow Wilson. They have each achieved All-State recognition and/or individual state championships.

The five student-athletes signing Thursday were (in alphabetical order): Mikah Alleyne (Marshall University), Laken Ball (Transylvania University), Chris Barbera (University of Charleston), Danny Bickey (Randolph College), Bryce Knapp (Fairmont State University).

