Five People Facing Numerous Charges Out Of Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Five people are facing numerous charges after search warrants were executed in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Thursday morning, Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to 149 Cafego Road in the Scarbro area regarding a welfare check complaint. Responding deputies spotted evidence of crimes being committed. The location was secured and two search warrants were obtained and subsequently executed on the home. Counterfeit money and narcotics among other things were located.

The five occupants were arrested and charged with Possession of Counterfeit Currency, Possession of Controlled Substances, Possession of Counterfeit Controlled Substances and Conspiracy.

The five subjects are Crystal Lily of Mount Hope, Elgie Adkins of Mount Hope, Paul Pennington of Scarbro, William “Frank” Toney of Scarbro and Candice Peak of Fayetteville. Their bond was set at $25,000 by the Fayette County Magistrate and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Corporal A.B. Hudson of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.