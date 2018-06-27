Five More Hepatitis A cases found in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV- (AP) Health officials in West Virginia say they’ve identified five more hepatitis A cases in food service workers.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says a McDonald’s on Patrick Street in Charleston, a Pizza Hut on Third Street in Saint Albans, Paul’s Poplar Park Drive Inn in Scott Depot, Sakura on Nitro Place in Cross Lanes and Sam’s Club on Mountaineer Boulevard in South Charleston each had one worker identified.

Environmental Health Services Director Stanley Mills identified no unsafe food handling practices at any of the facilities.

The health department recommends patrons of the facilities monitor for hepatitis A symptoms and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hepatitis A is a communicable disease of the liver caused by a virus. It is usually transmitted person-to-person or by consuming contaminated food or water.