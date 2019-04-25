Five Men Arrested And Charged In Princeton For Prostitution

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Five men have been arrested in a prostitution sting in Mercer County.

According to court documents, undercover police discovered a prostitution sting in the area of Thorn Street in Princeton. While on Thorn Street, police were approached by the defendants and propositioned by the defendants for sexual acts for the exchange of money. The proposition was audio recorded.

The following men are charged with soliciting to prostitution:

Donald Lee Phillips, 69, of Lerona, WV

Terry Matthew Lilley, 47, of Bluefield, WV

Tyler Anthony Romeo, 25, of Bluefield, WV

Mark A Cole, 60, of Lashmeet, WV

Danny Wayne Fox, 67, of Princeton, WV