Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Five Injured, One Dead In McDowell County Crash
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Five Injured, One Dead In McDowell County Crash

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 22, 2019, 19:04 pm

91
0

IAEGER, WV (WOAY) – A car accident in McDowell County turns fatal.

On 04-22-2019 at around 2:20 pm, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle accident in Iaeger WV on US RT 52.

Five people were transported from the scene, two were children.  One adult was pronounced dead on scene.  No names are being released at this time and the accident is still under investigation.

Charges are forthcoming.

Assisting the Sheriffs Office were Jan Care Ambulance service, Iaeger Police Department, Iaeger Fire Department, Bradshaw Fire Department.

Previous PostSearch Underway For Missing McDowell County Man
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X