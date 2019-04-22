Five Injured, One Dead In McDowell County Crash

IAEGER, WV (WOAY) – A car accident in McDowell County turns fatal.

On 04-22-2019 at around 2:20 pm, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle accident in Iaeger WV on US RT 52.

Five people were transported from the scene, two were children. One adult was pronounced dead on scene. No names are being released at this time and the accident is still under investigation.

Charges are forthcoming.

Assisting the Sheriffs Office were Jan Care Ambulance service, Iaeger Police Department, Iaeger Fire Department, Bradshaw Fire Department.